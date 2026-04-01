Lula Slams UN Security Council For Fuelling Global Instability

UNSC's Role in Global Instability Criticised

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has criticised the functioning of the United Nations Security Council, stating that its institutional weaknesses have contributed to rising global instability and the escalation of armed conflicts across regions, according to an opinion article published in Folha de S.Paulo and cited by Brasil 247.

The Brazilian leader cautioned that repeated violations of international law are encouraging further breaches, asserting that every instance of non-compliance sets a precedent for future violations. He pointed to ongoing crises in Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Ukraine, Gaza and Venezuela as indicators of a deteriorating global order. Lula argued that the distinction between lawful and unlawful actions in international affairs has become increasingly unclear, blaming what he described as the passive or complicit stance of the Security Council.

Veto Power Misuse Undermines UN Credibility

He also criticised the conduct of its permanent members, suggesting that their approach has undermined the credibility of the multilateral system. According to Brasil 247, the president said the veto power has been misused, at times serving as protection and at other times as a tool of political leverage, without alignment to the UN Charter. This, he noted, enables key decisions to be taken without accountability to global stability, even as millions suffer the consequences of prolonged conflicts.

Lula further observed that, unlike in the past when efforts were made to legitimise international interventions through the UN framework, current global dynamics reflect a more overt use of power with little regard for institutional norms. He warned that this trend is gradually weakening multilateral institutions.

Broader Implications and Emerging Threats

Highlighting the broader implications, Lula linked the rise in conflicts now at levels unseen since World War II to systemic failures in global governance. He stressed that without renewed commitment to multilateralism, the world risks descending into widespread insecurity.

The Brazilian president also expressed concern over the role of emerging technologies in warfare, particularly the use of artificial intelligence in target selection without established ethical or legal standards. He criticised increasing global military expenditure, noting that vast financial resources are being diverted from essential social needs.

A Call for Structural UN Reforms

Lula concluded by calling for structural reforms within the United Nations, including a reassessment of the privileges held by permanent Security Council members, to restore the organisation's effectiveness in addressing global crises.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)