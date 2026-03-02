403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan Talks to Kuwait Emir About Regional Tension
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday spoke by phone with Kuwaiti Emir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to express his concern and sorrow over recent attacks affecting Kuwait, according to Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications.
During the call, Erdogan conveyed his sympathies to the Emir and the people of Kuwait, emphasizing that diplomacy and negotiations remain the most rational and effective means to resolve disputes in the region. He also reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to continuing efforts to help quickly restore peace and stability.
The conversation comes in the wake of a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran on Saturday, which resulted in the deaths of several senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran responded with drone and missile strikes targeting US assets, Israel, and multiple Gulf countries.
Erdogan and the Emir also recalled that a similar US-Israeli attack on Iran last June triggered a 12-day conflict before a ceasefire was reached, underscoring the urgent need for proactive diplomacy to prevent further escalation and protect civilians across the region.
During the call, Erdogan conveyed his sympathies to the Emir and the people of Kuwait, emphasizing that diplomacy and negotiations remain the most rational and effective means to resolve disputes in the region. He also reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to continuing efforts to help quickly restore peace and stability.
The conversation comes in the wake of a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran on Saturday, which resulted in the deaths of several senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran responded with drone and missile strikes targeting US assets, Israel, and multiple Gulf countries.
Erdogan and the Emir also recalled that a similar US-Israeli attack on Iran last June triggered a 12-day conflict before a ceasefire was reached, underscoring the urgent need for proactive diplomacy to prevent further escalation and protect civilians across the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment