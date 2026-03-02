Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Erdogan Talks to Kuwait Emir About Regional Tension

Erdogan Talks to Kuwait Emir About Regional Tension


2026-03-02 05:59:44
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday spoke by phone with Kuwaiti Emir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to express his concern and sorrow over recent attacks affecting Kuwait, according to Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications.

During the call, Erdogan conveyed his sympathies to the Emir and the people of Kuwait, emphasizing that diplomacy and negotiations remain the most rational and effective means to resolve disputes in the region. He also reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to continuing efforts to help quickly restore peace and stability.

The conversation comes in the wake of a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran on Saturday, which resulted in the deaths of several senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran responded with drone and missile strikes targeting US assets, Israel, and multiple Gulf countries.

Erdogan and the Emir also recalled that a similar US-Israeli attack on Iran last June triggered a 12-day conflict before a ceasefire was reached, underscoring the urgent need for proactive diplomacy to prevent further escalation and protect civilians across the region.

MENAFN02032026000045017281ID1110808273



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search