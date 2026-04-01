President Of Kazakhstan Names New Head Of Department Of Trade And Investments
On March 25, 2026, Tokayev relieved Nurlan Baibazarov of his duties as Head of the Investments and Trade Department. He was subsequently appointed assistant to the president on economic affairs.
The Investment and Trade Department of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan, which was set up in late 2025, is a major entity that reports directly to the president. It is in charge of foreign trade policy, making the investment climate better, and strategic economic projects. It helps to coordinate investment plans, make the economy more diverse, and cut down on reliance on conventional partners.
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