President Of Kazakhstan Names New Head Of Department Of Trade And Investments

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Meirzhan Baigunusov as Head of the Investments and Trade Department of the Presidential Administration, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

On March 25, 2026, Tokayev relieved Nurlan Baibazarov of his duties as Head of the Investments and Trade Department. He was subsequently appointed assistant to the president on economic affairs.

The Investment and Trade Department of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan, which was set up in late 2025, is a major entity that reports directly to the president. It is in charge of foreign trade policy, making the investment climate better, and strategic economic projects. It helps to coordinate investment plans, make the economy more diverse, and cut down on reliance on conventional partners.