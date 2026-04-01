Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Of Kazakhstan Names New Head Of Department Of Trade And Investments

President Of Kazakhstan Names New Head Of Department Of Trade And Investments


2026-04-01 03:04:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 1. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Meirzhan Baigunusov as Head of the Investments and Trade Department of the Presidential Administration, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

On March 25, 2026, Tokayev relieved Nurlan Baibazarov of his duties as Head of the Investments and Trade Department. He was subsequently appointed assistant to the president on economic affairs.

The Investment and Trade Department of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan, which was set up in late 2025, is a major entity that reports directly to the president. It is in charge of foreign trade policy, making the investment climate better, and strategic economic projects. It helps to coordinate investment plans, make the economy more diverse, and cut down on reliance on conventional partners.

MENAFN01042026000187011040ID1110928121



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search