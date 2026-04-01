Extruded Polystyrene Market Size To Hit USD 9.54 Billion By 2035, Driven By Demand For Energy-Efficient Building Insulation Research By SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Extruded Polystyrene Market is growing steadily as green building adoption and energy-efficiency mandates increase demand for high-performance insulation, with the U.S. segment rising from USD 2.17 billion in 2025 to USD 3.44 billion by 2035.

Austin, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Extruded Polystyrene Market

The growth of the market is driven by increasing green building construction activity, government mandates for energy-efficient building envelopes, and contractor preference for moisture-resistant and compressive-strength insulation materials in residential and commercial construction projects.









The U.S. Extruded Polystyrene Market was estimated at USD 2.17 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.44 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.71%.

The mandatory continuous insulation requirements under IECC 2021, extensive residential and commercial construction activity throughout Sunbelt and Mid-Atlantic states, and well-established distribution networks for specialty building products are the main factors driving the largest market for extruded polystyrene in the U.S.

Stringent Building Energy Codes and Green Construction Activity to Propel Market Expansion Globally

The enforcement of IECC 2021 continuous insulation requirements, ASHRAE 90.1 commercial building envelope standards, and LEED v4.1 material specification criteria for reduced thermal bridging and moisture control in building assemblies are the main factors driving the growth of the extruded polystyrene market share. The market's foundation, board and panel insulation forms' penetration, and global market share are all being driven by these solutions for enhancing building energy performance and maintaining long-term thermal resistance.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Form

The boards segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 52.37% in 2025, owing to widespread use in roof insulation assemblies globally. The panels segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 5.14% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing demand from modular and prefabricated construction programs.

By Distribution Channel

By 2025, the direct sales (B2B) segment contributed the largest revenue share of 46.82% due to the volume-purchase requirements of commercial and industrial construction contractors globally. The online sales segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 6.38% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need for convenient small-quantity purchasing among residential contractors.

By Application

The roof insulation segment accounted for the largest share of the extruded polystyrene market with about 34.56%, owing to high volume requirements in flat and low-slope commercial roofing assemblies. The foundation segment is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 5.27% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as residential and commercial construction developers seek high-compressive-strength below-grade insulation materials globally.

By End-Use Industry

The residential construction segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 43.19% in 2025, owing to high volume demand for below-grade foundation insulation worldwide. The infrastructure segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 5.61% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing demand for extruded polystyrene in road sub-base frost protection globally.

Regional Insights:

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.89%, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the extruded polystyrene market due to rising government green building certification program requirements, building construction infrastructure investment in China, India, and South Korea, and increased awareness of energy-efficient building insulation materials.

Due to a well-established building products manufacturing base, strict state-level adoption of IECC 2021 continuous insulation requirements, and growing builder and specifier awareness of extruded polystyrene's thermal and moisture performance advantages in mixed and cold climate construction, North America held the largest revenue share of over 36.74% of the extruded polystyrene market in 2025.

Key Players:



Owens Corning

Dow Inc.

BASF SE

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Kingspan Group plc

Recticel NV

Ravago Group

URSA Insulation S.A.

Austrotherm GmbH

Soprema Group

Synthos S.A.

Knauf Insulation GmbH

Fibran S.A.

JACKON Insulation GmbH

Plasti-Fab Ltd.

Versico Roofing Systems

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Foamex International Inc.

Poly-Tech Industrial Inc. Sika AG

Recent Developments:

In October 2024, Owens Corning expanded the FOAMULAR® NGX product line with new thickness configurations and compressive strength grades targeting below-grade foundation insulation and commercial plaza deck applications, strengthening extruded polystyrene specification support for architects and building enclosure consultants across North American construction markets.

In April 2024, Dow Inc. launched updated STYROFOAMTM Brand XPS insulation boards with next-generation HFO blowing agent formulation delivering over 90% reduction in global warming potential compared to prior HFC-blown product grades, targeting commercial roofing, below-grade, and cold storage construction specifications across North America and Europe.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Building Energy Code Compliance & Insulation Specification Metrics – helps you understand compliance with IECC and ASHRAE standards, XPS specification share in construction permits, and performance benchmarking through R-value comparisons and green building certifications.

Blowing Agent Transition & Environmental Compliance Metrics – helps you track the shift from HFC to low-GWP HFO and CO2-based solutions, regulatory compliance under EU F-Gas and EPA SNAP programs, and sustainability-driven market transformation.

Cold Chain & Industrial Construction Demand Metrics – helps you analyze XPS usage in cold storage and refrigerated infrastructure, including specification rates, insulation performance requirements, and material competition across industrial applications.

Distribution Channel Performance & Pricing Metrics – helps you evaluate pricing trends by product grade and sales channel, alongside the growing influence of online platforms versus traditional distributors.

Raw Material Price Volatility & Margin Impact Metrics – helps you assess the impact of styrene monomer price fluctuations on manufacturer profitability and overall market stability. B2B Sales & Contracting Structure Metrics – helps you understand the balance between direct sales contracts and distributor-led channels among leading XPS manufacturers, enabling better go-to-market strategy insights.

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