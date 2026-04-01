Why Is Shroud Of Turin Trending? All You Need To Know About Claims Of India Link To Jesus Christ's Cloth In Italy Church

MENAFN - Live Mint) Shroud of Turin began trending on social media after a recent yet-to-be-peer-reviewed study in the journal Bioarxiv suggested that the garb that allegedly swaddled the body of Christ post-crucifixion contained evidence of Indian descent.

Housed at the Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist in Turin, Italy, the study indicated that 40% of the DNA on the shroud hailed back to Indian bloodlines. These findings suggest that the shroud material may have originated in the subcontinent and Romans brought the linen from the Indus Valley.

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Believed to be made between 1260 and 1390, as per 1988 study, it was found to contain a cornucopia of both medieval and modern DNA. Dismissing the possibility that so-called visage on the cloth belonged to Jesus Christ, Professor of Genetics and Genomics, Gianni Barcaccia, and his team conducted the study at the University of Padova to determine the clothing's true origin.

The study said,“The DNA traces found on the Shroud of Turin suggest the potentially extensive exposure of the cloth in the Mediterranean region and the possibility that the yarn was produced in India."

The analysis on the shroud revealed traces of some fish species, like grey mullet, Atlantic cod and ray-finned fishes along with genetic material of domestic cats and dogs, farm animals and wild animals such as deer and rabbits.

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The Shroud of Turin has a complex history with the report stating,“The Shroud came into contact with multiple individuals, thereby challenging the possibility of identifying the original DNA of the Shroud.”

Suggesting Indian descent of the cloth, it added, "Our findings highlight its (the shroud's_ preservation conditions and environmental interactions, offering valuable perspectives into the identified genetic variants, which originated from multiple biological sources."

According to the New Scientist, the legendary 14.44 by 3.61-foot linen remains one of the most iconic and controversial Christian artifacts first documented in France in 1354.

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Social media was quick to notice this development and flooded the internet with strong reaction.

A user wrote,“India doesn't exist at that time,and the shroud of Turin is burial cloth of Jesus the cloth fibre is lenin most probably originated from Harappa (Citadel) which is today located in pakistan.”

Another user remarked,“Now Akhand Bharat will expand all the way to Italy.”

A third user stated,“Was Jesus an Indian? 🫢 It also makes sense that Israel and India have the longest historical relationship.”

A fourth comment read,“So the shroud isn't Jesus just like true Christians said according to scripture. Jesus isn't or wasn't Indian nor did he spend time in India.”