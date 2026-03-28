Mamata Banerjee Slams EC Over IAS, IPS Transfers Alleges BJP Bid To Influence Bengal Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, March 28 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India, alleging that the transfer of IAS and IPS officers in the state was aimed at enabling the Bharatiya Janata Party to influence the Assembly elections.

Addressing a rally at Raniganj in West Burdwan district, Banerjee said the BJP had“crossed all limits” and warned that there must be a“Lakshman Rekha”.

“The BJP-run 'Vanishing Commission'... the BJP's 'Vanishing Washing Machine' has transferred about 50 to 100 officers from our state to Kerala and Tamil Nadu. These officers, who were familiar with the local terrain, have been deployed elsewhere. This has been done specifically to inflict oppression on the people. It was done to facilitate the influx of the BJP's illicit funds, narcotics and goons in Bengal, to allow bulldozers to enter and to incite riots. The BJP's 'Vanishing Washing Machine' is actively working to target the public,” Banerjee said.

She added,“The BJP is crossing every limit here in the name of deleting names from the voters' list. There should be a Lakshman Rekha. They must not cross the limits.”

Referring to clashes during a Ram Navami procession in Raghunathganj in Murshidabad district a day earlier, Banerjee questioned the lack of action, noting that the administration is currently under the control of the Election Commission.

“On Friday, Ram Navami processions were taken out in Raghunathganj. I do not know why the administration is not acting. Do not blame me for this (clashes), as I have no power right now to control the administration. They have transferred all my officers, and now they are inciting riots in Raghunathganj. Shops have been looted, and properties vandalised. When the time comes, we will not spare those who incited violence. They have taken away all my powers; if the BJP comes to power, they will use bulldozers and throw everyone out,” she said.

“They used bulldozers in Behala yesterday (Friday). I apologise to the people and assure them that I will rebuild their shops and properties,” the Chief Minister added.

Banerjee also accused the BJP of hypocrisy, alleging that it draws funds from illegal coal mining while branding the Trinamool Congress as corrupt.

At the rally, she reiterated West Bengal's tradition of communal harmony, stating that people of all religions celebrate festivals together, from Ram Navami and Durga Puja to Eid and Christmas.

Banerjee also announced a rehabilitation package for residents in landslide-prone areas of Raniganj.

“Human life is of the utmost value; therefore, we do not want anyone to remain in harm's way. Those who wish to leave these landslide-prone areas and move to a safe location will be given Rs 10 lakh, along with two flats. The government will also bear the cost of relocation,” she said.

She said 2,000 flats have already been constructed, with plans to build another 4,000.

Emphasising that relocation would be voluntary, Banerjee added,“I am not forcing anyone; rather, I am making an appeal... please reconsider your options. If a major landslide were to occur, the lives of thousands of people would be put at risk.”

-- IANS

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