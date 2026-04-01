Ukrainian Defense Forces Repel Largest Russian Motorized Assault On Sloviansk Sector This Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 81st Separate Slobozhanska Airmobile Brigade of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces reported this on Telegram and released a video of the combat operations.

“The 81st Brigade and neighboring units have stopped the largest motorized assault in the Sloviansk sector since the beginning of the year,” the statement reads.

The Russians deployed 16 motorcycles, operating in several groups of 3-4 vehicles each. They hoped to break through the positions of the paratroopers and adjacent units.

Thanks to timely detection and coordinated actions, the assault was halted, and the Ukrainian military eliminated the enemy infantry.

Russia loses 1,060 troops, three MLR systems in war against Ukraine over past day

Overall, the situation in the area remains difficult; the enemy is constantly concentrating resources and continues to attempt to occupy more advantageous positions in the Sloviansk sector to advance further. The enemy is attempting to control key logistics routes using remote-controlled mines and UAVs.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 31, in the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled six Russian attempts to advanc in the areas of Zakitne, Riznykivka, and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka, Platonivka, and Kalenyky.

Illustrative photo: screenshot