BJP Slams AAP Over Raghav Chadha's Removal As RS Dy Leader, Alleges 'Authoritarianism' By Kejriwal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Friday, launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following the removal of Raghav Chadha as the Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha, with Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accusing Arvind Kejriwal of running the party in an "authoritarian" manner.

Speaking to IANS, Sachdeva said that while appointing or removing a Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha is an internal matter of a political party, the manner in which the decision was allegedly implemented raises serious concerns about democratic functioning.

"Removing the Deputy Leader of the Rajya Sabha is a political party's internal decision, and any party has the freedom to make such decisions. However, the way the Aam Aadmi Party instructed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat that Raghav Chadha should not be allowed to speak, and that he should not be given time to speak, is undemocratic," the Delhi BJP President added.

Sachdeva also emphasised that every Member of Parliament, irrespective of party affiliation, has a moral responsibility to present their views in the House on issues concerning their constituency, society, and the nation.

"Any MP, regardless of their party, has a duty to speak in Parliament based on their convictions. Preventing someone from speaking reflects poorly on democratic values," the Delhi BJP President added.

Taking a direct swipe at Kejriwal, the BJP leader alleged that the AAP Chief is intolerant of dissent, both within and outside his party.

"This reflects authoritarianism on the part of Arvind Kejriwal, because he is a fearful and weak person. He does not like any opposition -- whether within his own party or outside -- especially those who have the courage to speak out," Sachdeva said.

He also claimed that Chadha's removal fits into a broader pattern within AAP, where leaders who assert themselves are sidelined over time.

"When to throw Anna Hazare out, when to sideline Prashant Bhushan, when to push Yogendra Yadav aside, when to remove Ashutosh, when to make Swati Maliwal sit quietly -- now it's Raghav Chadha's turn," he remarked.

Sachdeva also alleged that Kejriwal prefers to surround himself with individuals who serve his political interests, rather than those who demonstrate independent thinking or competence.

"I just want to say this to Raghav Chadha -- you should have become alert in time. All I can say is that, he had some very strong relationships with a few weak people," the Delhi BJP President said.

In another remark, Sachdeva suggested that Kejriwal feels threatened by capable leaders within his own party.

"I don't know whether Raghav Chadha is working for the BJP or not. But what I am saying is that Arvind Kejriwal is afraid of competence," the Delhi BJP President added.