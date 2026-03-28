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Trump Describes Iran as “Bully”
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump criticized Iran’s conduct in the Middle East on Friday, calling the country a longtime “bully” whose influence, he claimed, is now eroding due to a U.S. military campaign.
At the Future Investment Initiative in the U.S. state of Florida, Trump declared, “For 47 years, Iran has been known as the bully of the Middle East, but they are not the bully any longer. They're on the run,” portraying Tehran as a power that is losing its grip in the region.
He insisted that Iranian “terror aggression” and “nuclear blackmail” have defined the country’s behavior for decades, and he attributed a shift to the ongoing U.S. military operation, Operation Epic Fury, which he said has weakened Iran’s military and strategic capabilities.
Trump highlighted the broader significance of these actions, stating, “As you know, we're gathered at a moment of bold action and historic decision to make America and our allies safer and stronger, more prosperous, more successful than ever before. That's what's happening.” He added, “Tonight we're closer than ever to the rise of the Middle East that is finally free at last, from Iranian terror aggression and nuclear blackmail,” emphasizing his view of a transforming regional landscape.
At the Future Investment Initiative in the U.S. state of Florida, Trump declared, “For 47 years, Iran has been known as the bully of the Middle East, but they are not the bully any longer. They're on the run,” portraying Tehran as a power that is losing its grip in the region.
He insisted that Iranian “terror aggression” and “nuclear blackmail” have defined the country’s behavior for decades, and he attributed a shift to the ongoing U.S. military operation, Operation Epic Fury, which he said has weakened Iran’s military and strategic capabilities.
Trump highlighted the broader significance of these actions, stating, “As you know, we're gathered at a moment of bold action and historic decision to make America and our allies safer and stronger, more prosperous, more successful than ever before. That's what's happening.” He added, “Tonight we're closer than ever to the rise of the Middle East that is finally free at last, from Iranian terror aggression and nuclear blackmail,” emphasizing his view of a transforming regional landscape.
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