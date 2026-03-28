Ukrainian President Arrives In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of Ukraine HE Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Doha on Saturday, March 28, 2026, on a working visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Doha International Airport by Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, and Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Qatar HE Andrii Kuzmenko.

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