Army Foils 2 Attempts To Smuggle Narcotics Using Balloons

Amman, March 28 (Petra) – The Eastern Military Zone thwarted 2 attempts to smuggle a "large" quantity of narcotics using electronically guided balloons early Saturday morning.Through surveillance, border guard units detected the balloons and dealt with the attempts, in coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, according to the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) statement.The seized substances were transferred to the relevant authorities to take further action.

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