Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Army Foils 2 Attempts To Smuggle Narcotics Using Balloons


2026-03-28 05:04:22
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, March 28 (Petra) – The Eastern Military Zone thwarted 2 attempts to smuggle a "large" quantity of narcotics using electronically guided balloons early Saturday morning.
Through surveillance, border guard units detected the balloons and dealt with the attempts, in coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, according to the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) statement.
The seized substances were transferred to the relevant authorities to take further action.

MENAFN28032026000117011021ID1110912530



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search