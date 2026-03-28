Jordan To Participate In IFE 2026 In London-JEA

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 28 (Petra) – Jordanian companies specializing in food industries are scheduled to begin their second participation in the International Food and Drink Event (IFE 2026) next Monday, which will be held at the Excel London Convention & Exhibition Centre.The Jordanian participation in the three-day trade show is organized by the Jordan Exporters Association (JEA).The event is expected to attract approximately 25,000 international buyers and distributors and representatives from retail chains and the hotel and restaurant sector, providing an important platform to connect producers with buyers in a direct business environment.In a statement issued Saturday, JEA Chairman, Ahmed Khudari, said this is Jordan's second engagement in this international event, one of the largest food exhibitions in Europe.Khudari noted the presence aims to promote national products, open new export channels, and build trade partnerships with international importers and distributors.As for Jordan's participation, he said the event, which features 1,500 exhibitors from over 90 countries, reflects the JEA's commitment to supporting national exports and providing "true" opportunities for Jordanian producers to access global markets.He stated the JEA works to qualify companies and provide logistical and marketing support to ensure Jordanian products are presented in the best possible way to importers and investors.He noted the exhibition offers an opportunity to exchange expertise with international companies and learn about the latest trends in the food and beverage sector, which contributes to raising "quality and competitiveness" of Jordanian products.He indicated that the exhibition provides Jordanian companies with a direct opportunity to negotiate with international importers and traders and conclude new export deals.In this context, he noted this effort would contribute to increasing national revenues and strengthening Jordan's position as a "reliable" source of food products.He said the British market offers numerous advantages, mainly a "large Arab community, which presents a significant" opportunity for Jordanian companies to expand their operations and strengthen their presence in this dynamic market, benefiting from the free trade agreement signed between Jordan and the United Kingdom.He urged continued support for Jordanian exports at both the governmental and private levels.Success at these global exhibitions reflects the ability of national companies to compete globally and enhances the confidence of international partners in Jordanian products, he pointed out