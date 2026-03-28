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Israeli Drone Strikes Ambulance in Lebanon, One Dead
(MENAFN) An Israeli drone struck an ambulance in southern Lebanon on Saturday, killing one health worker and wounding four others, Lebanese authorities confirmed — the latest in a series of strikes that have now claimed the lives of dozens of medical personnel.
Lebanese media reported that the unmanned aerial vehicle carried out the strike in Kfar Tebnit, a town in Nabatieh province.
Lebanon's Health Ministry confirmed the casualty toll in an official statement, condemning the attack as a breach of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, calling it a "war crime."
The ministry also revealed a grim cumulative toll: 42 health workers have lost their lives since Israeli military operations in Lebanon intensified on March 2.
Israeli forces have sustained a relentless air and ground campaign across southern Lebanon following a cross-border assault by Hezbollah on that date.
The strikes are unfolding against a backdrop of severe regional escalation. On Feb. 28, a joint U.S.-Israeli offensive against Iran killed more than 1,340 people — among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has since launched retaliatory waves of drones and missiles targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting U.S. military installations, inflicting casualties, damaging critical infrastructure, and sending shockwaves through global markets and international aviation networks.
Lebanese media reported that the unmanned aerial vehicle carried out the strike in Kfar Tebnit, a town in Nabatieh province.
Lebanon's Health Ministry confirmed the casualty toll in an official statement, condemning the attack as a breach of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, calling it a "war crime."
The ministry also revealed a grim cumulative toll: 42 health workers have lost their lives since Israeli military operations in Lebanon intensified on March 2.
Israeli forces have sustained a relentless air and ground campaign across southern Lebanon following a cross-border assault by Hezbollah on that date.
The strikes are unfolding against a backdrop of severe regional escalation. On Feb. 28, a joint U.S.-Israeli offensive against Iran killed more than 1,340 people — among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has since launched retaliatory waves of drones and missiles targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting U.S. military installations, inflicting casualties, damaging critical infrastructure, and sending shockwaves through global markets and international aviation networks.
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