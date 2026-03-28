Turkmenistan, Poland Discuss Expanding Political Contacts

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Poland discussed the expansion of political contacts between their foreign ministries and strengthening bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The issue was addressed at a meeting between representatives of Turkmen and Polish Foreign Ministries, during a working visit of a delegation from Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Ashgabat.

The Polish side also took part in the Turkmenistan-European Union business forum“New Horizons for Connectivity and Sustainable Growth,” held in Ashgabat with the participation of government officials, EU diplomats, international financial institutions, and business representatives.

As part of the visit, the delegation visited the Institute of International Relations of the Turkmen MFA and met with experts from the Scientific Center for Strategic Studies. The sides discussed opportunities for developing analytical and institutional cooperation.

The Polish delegation included diplomats Michal Grechilo and Mateusz Boriszczuk, while Turkmen participants featured representatives of the research center and foreign policy experts.