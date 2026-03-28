Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkmenistan, Poland Discuss Expanding Political Contacts

Turkmenistan, Poland Discuss Expanding Political Contacts


2026-03-28 05:03:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 28. Turkmenistan and Poland discussed the expansion of political contacts between their foreign ministries and strengthening bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The issue was addressed at a meeting between representatives of Turkmen and Polish Foreign Ministries, during a working visit of a delegation from Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Ashgabat.

The Polish side also took part in the Turkmenistan-European Union business forum“New Horizons for Connectivity and Sustainable Growth,” held in Ashgabat with the participation of government officials, EU diplomats, international financial institutions, and business representatives.

As part of the visit, the delegation visited the Institute of International Relations of the Turkmen MFA and met with experts from the Scientific Center for Strategic Studies. The sides discussed opportunities for developing analytical and institutional cooperation.

The Polish delegation included diplomats Michal Grechilo and Mateusz Boriszczuk, while Turkmen participants featured representatives of the research center and foreign policy experts.

MENAFN28032026000187011040ID1110912517



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search