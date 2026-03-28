MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform,“ATESH” reported this on Telegram.

It is here that T-90M“Proryv” and T-72B3M tanks, BMPT 'Terminator' tank support combat vehicles, and TOS-1A“Solntsepyok” thermobaric systems are assembled.

Since 2022, the plant has been operating around the clock, with civilian production cut in half to prioritize state defense orders. The facility produces up to 250 new tanks per year.

Increased activity has been observed on the plant's grounds: round-the-clock movement of freight vehicles and a rise in the number of trains carrying finished equipment and components. Local residents report round-the-clock noise and a sharp increase in military security.

Russia loses 1,000 troops in war against Ukraine over past day

All intelligence regarding the production cycle, logistics routes, and security systems has already been passed on to the Ukrainian Defense Force,“ATESH” emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform,“ATESH” agents disabled a railway junction near the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk, disrupting the supply of Russian Federation troops in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions.