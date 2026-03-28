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Four Missiles, Three Drones Intercepted In Past 24 Hours: Kuwait's Defense Ministry

Four Missiles, Three Drones Intercepted In Past 24 Hours: Kuwait's Defense Ministry


2026-03-28 12:45:28
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Kuwait's Ministry of Defense announced on Friday the interception and destruction of four hostile ballistic missiles and three drones within Kuwaiti airspace over the past 24 hours.

In remarks, official spokesperson of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense Colonel Staff Saud Al Atwan stated that a cruise missile targeting Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port was detected, resulting in material damage with no human casualties reported.

He added that four drones targeted Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port and Shuwaikh Port, causing material damage only, with no injuries recorded.

Earlier today, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Public Works announced that infrastructure at Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port was subjected to a dual attack using hostile drones and cruise missiles, with initial reports indicating material damage and no human casualties.

The Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) had also announced earlier that Shuwaikh Port was targeted by hostile drones, resulting in material damage only, without any injuries.

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The Peninsula

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