Russian Forces Shell Sumy Region 44 Times In Past 24 Hours, Two Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this information was reported by the National Police.

Settlements in the Sumy, Shostka, Konotop, Okhtyrka, and Romny districts came under enemy fire.

In the Shostka district, a 58-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were wounded.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were hit, including private residential buildings, farm buildings, vehicles, as well as energy, gas, and industrial infrastructure facilities.

Damage to administrative buildings of enterprises and essential services facilities has been reported.

In Chernihiv, Russian drones damage food processing plant and railway infrastructure

Police investigative teams are working at the scenes of the incidents, documenting the aftermath of the attacks and gathering evidence of war crimes committed by the Russian Federation.

As reported by Ukrinform, energy workers have restored gas supply to consumers in Seredyna-Buda, Shostka district, Sumy region, following Russian strikes.