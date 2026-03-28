Russian Forces Strike Kryvyi Rih For Second Time This Morning
“The enemy has again attacked industrial and energy infrastructure. Cleanup operations are underway," the message reads.
There were no casualties during this strike.Read also: Russian forces shell Sumy region 44 times in past 24 hours, two wounded
As reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih in the morning. The enemy attacked the northern part of the city with drones. It was reported that an industrial facility was hit, and that there were two fatalities and the same number of wounded.
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