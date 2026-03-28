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Azerbaijan And Türkiye Deepen Media Cooperation With New Agreement At Stratcom Summit

Azerbaijan And Türkiye Deepen Media Cooperation With New Agreement At Stratcom Summit


2026-03-28 05:03:28
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A bilateral meeting was held within the framework of the “Stratcom Summit 26” between the Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan Ahmed Ismayilov and the Head of the Public Relations Department of the Presidential Administration of Türkiye Burhanettin Duran, AzerNEWS reports.

According to MEDIA, the sides discussed the further expansion of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the field of media, with a particular focus on strengthening joint efforts against disinformation.

The meeting highlighted that ongoing transformations in the global information space, along with the growing impact of fake and manipulative content, require closer coordination and systematic cooperation between relevant state institutions.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties signed a

“Memorandum of Understanding on the Establishment of the Joint Working Commission and Committees of the Azerbaijan–Turkey Joint Media Platform.”

The document предусматривает (envisages) the deepening of institutional cooperation, improvement of joint mechanisms, and enhanced coordination between the two countries in the media sphere.

The agreement reflects a broader effort by Baku and Ankara to consolidate cooperation in strategic communications, particularly in countering disinformation and strengthening coordinated messaging.

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AzerNews

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