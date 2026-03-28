Planetwest Transforms U.S. Fuel Infrastructure Into A Nationwide Carbon Capture Grid

MENAFN - Pressat) LOS ANGELES, CA - PlanetWEST has launched its pioneering MIDAC G2 carbon capture technology, a solution designed to turn the nation's 120,000 retail gas stations into active "carbon hubs." By integrating carbon removal directly into existing fuel retail outlets, PlanetWEST is establishing a dense, distributed grid capable of capturing atmospheric Carbon emissions without the need for new land development.

The "Midstream Direct Air Capture" (MIDAC G2) Advantage

The MIDAC G2 (pat.) system leverages the strategic footprint of the American gas station to solve the primary hurdles of carbon sequestration: siting, zoning, and logistics. Rather than building massive, isolated carbon capture plants, PlanetWEST utilizes its micro intelligent direct air capture technology added to the cooling radiators of the nation's fleet of almost 300 million vehicles to capture solid carbon in the form of Black Carbon as well as PM 2.5 and plastic microparticles, storing it in small tanks and pumping out utilizing the pre-existing infrastructure of the neighborhood fuel stop.

Nationwide Geographic Coverage: With 120,000 locations, the grid offers immediate scale across every demographic in the U.S. Ready-to-Use Infrastructure: Gas stations are already zoned for hazardous materials, equipped with high-capacity utility hookups, and feature underground storage tanks and established logistics networks. High Visibility: These consumer-friendly locations bring carbon removal out of the shadows and into the public eye, fostering community engagement with climate goals.

Energy Transition Without Displacement

The MIDAC G2 rollout represents a pragmatic shift in the energy transition. By repurposing oil and gas infrastructure, PlanetWEST provides a pathway for "transition without displacement," protecting the economic value of existing assets while pivotally shifting their environmental impact.

"We are essentially de-risking stranded assets," says the PlanetWEST leadership team. "By turning gas stations into carbon hubs, we extend the utility of current infrastructure and position traditional fuel companies as the carbon managers of the future."

Strategic Alignment for Energy Majors

For oil majors and fuel retailers, MIDAC G2 offers a seamless integration into long-term transition strategies. It allows these entities to align with global net-zero targets while maintaining their geographic footprint. This distributed approach reduces the reliance on massive, centralized pipelines and instead creates a localized, resilient network for carbon management.

About PlanetWEST: Based in Los Angeles, PlanetWEST is a climate technology firm dedicated to accelerating carbon removal through infrastructure innovation. Its MIDAC G2 technology focuses on the intersection of existing energy logistics and advanced atmospheric capture to deliver scalable, real-world climate solutions.