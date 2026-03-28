Prasanth Varma Greets Akshaye Khanna On B'day Says He Can't Wait To Show The World What They've Created Together!

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, March 28 (IANS) Ace filmmaker and producer Prasanth Varma on Saturday penned a heartfelt birthday wish for actor Akshaye Khanna in which he pointed out that it was an absolute honour to work with the Bollywood star and that he couldn't wait to show the world what they had created together.

Taking to his social media timelines to pen the birthday wish to Akshaye Khanna, Prasanth Varma wrote, "Happy Birthday #AkshayeKhanna sir, a true actor who proves that real talent doesn't need noise. Effortless screen presence, powerful performances, and unmatched class always stand out. Its an absolute honour working with you. Can't wait to show the world what we've created together! Updates coming soon! #Mahakali #Adhira #JaiHanuman."

For the unaware, Akshaye Khanna is playing the character of Asura guru Shukracharya in director Puja Kolluru's upcoming film 'Mahakali', which is a part of director Prasanth Varma's Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

It may be recalled that Prasanth Varma, who is the showrunner for the film, had taken to his social media timelines to share the first look of Akshaye Khanna's character in the film several months ago.

Prasanth Varma had said, "In the shadows of gods, rose the brightest flame of rebellion. Presenting The Enigmatic #AkshayeKhanna as the eternal 'Asuraguru SHUKRACHARYA' from #Mahakali. @PujaKolluru @RKDStudios #RKDuggal #RiwazRameshDuggal @ThePVCU."

Akshaye Khanna essays the role of Shukracharya in this big-scale film. Akshaye will be seen in a striking new avatar, donning the striking saintly persona of a revered guru for the first time on screen.

With Puja Kolluru at the helm, 'Mahakali' marks not only the next big chapter of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) but also Akshaye Khanna's grand debut in Telugu cinema.

Backed by RK Duggal and Riwaz Ramesh Duggal, RKD Studios is setting the stage for 'Mahakali'. Sources close to the unit say that with Prasanth Varma's vision and Puja Kolluru's directorial prowess, this next chapter of the PVCU will be a cinematic spectacle that fans will love.

For the unaware, the Pan-India success of the blockbuster 'Hanu-Man' introduced audiences to the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). In the year 2024, director Prasanth Varma announced his third project, 'Mahakali'. 'Mahakali' is being awaited with keen interest as it will be the superhero story of a woman.