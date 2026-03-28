Global Economy Briefing - March 28, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) --- SEO TITLE: Global Economy Briefing - Mar 28, 2026 - Rio Times META DESCRIPTION: Dow enters correction as Michigan sentiment plunges to 53.3 and rate-hike bets cross 52%. Brent hits $110. Global economy briefing for March 28, 2026. FOCUS KEYPHRASE: global economy briefing SLUG: global-economy-briefing-dow-correction-michigan-plunge --- This global economy briefing tracks the session that pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average into correction territory, as Michigan consumer sentiment plunged to 53.3 - its lowest since late 2025 - and one-year inflation expectations surged to 3.8%, the highest reading since the Iran war began. For the first time, futures markets priced a greater than 50% probability that the Fed's next move will be a rate hike rather than a cut. Brent crude touched $110 intraday as incidents in the Strait of Hormuz disrupted tanker flows, gold rebounded 2.6% on safe-haven demand, and the S&P 500 posted its fifth consecutive losing week - the longest such streak since the 2022 selloff. This is part of The Rio Times' daily global economic intelligence for the Latin American financial community. The Big Three 1 The Dow fell 793 points and entered correction territory - joining the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 - as the S&P 500 posted its fifth straight losing week. The broad index dropped 1.67% to a seven-month low of 6,368.85, the Dow shed 1.73% to 45,166.64, and the Nasdaq plunged 2.15% to 20,948.36. The five-week losing streak is the longest since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Citigroup cut its equity allocation to neutral, citing "most of our negative equity macro risk signals triggering." 2 Michigan consumer sentiment crashed to 53.3 and one-year inflation expectations surged to 3.8% - the stagflation signal the Fed feared. The final March reading missed the 55.5 consensus by a wide margin, with consumer expectations plunging to 51.7 and current conditions slipping to 55.8. Futures markets crossed a critical threshold: the probability of a Fed rate hike by year-end reached 52% for the first time, as flagged by our March 27 global economy briefing. 3 Brent crude touched $110 intraday as Hormuz incidents disrupted tanker flows, while gold rebounded 2.6% on safe-haven demand. The oil surge came despite Trump's 10-day extension of the energy-strike deadline, as physical disruptions in the strait proved more powerful than diplomatic signals. Gold jumped to $4,524 - its best session in over a week - as the VIX spiked 13% above 31 and investors rotated out of equities and crypto into traditional havens. Economic Dashboard

INDICATOR ACTUAL EXPECTED PREVIOUS VERDICT US Michigan Sentiment (Mar Final) 53.3 55.5 56.6 ▼ Plunge US Michigan 1Y Inflation Exp (Mar) 3.8% 3.4% 3.4% ▲ Hot US Michigan 5Y Inflation Exp (Mar) 3.2% 3.2% 3.3% ● Inline US Michigan Expectations (Mar) 51.7 54.1 56.6 ▼ Crash UK Retail Sales MoM (Feb) −0.4% −0.6% 2.0% ▲ Beat UK Core Retail Sales YoY (Feb) 3.4% 2.9% 5.9% ▲ Beat Spanish CPI YoY (Mar Prelim) 3.3% 3.6% 2.3% ▲ Below Fear Spanish HICP YoY (Mar Prelim) 3.3% 3.9% 2.5% ▲ Below Fear EZ Core CPI YoY (Mar Prelim) 2.7% - 2.7% ● Stable Italy 10Y BTP Auction 4.09% - 3.31% ▲ Rising Italy 5Y BTP Auction 3.48% - 2.62% ▲ Rising Brazil Unemployment Rate (Feb) 5.8% 5.7% 5.4% ▼ Rising Brazil Current Account (Feb) −$5.61B −$5.40B −$8.36B ● Inline Brazil FDI (Feb) $6.75B $7.60B $8.17B ▼ Miss Mexico Unemployment (Feb) 2.70% - 2.60% ● Stable Mexico Trade Balance (Feb) −$0.46B $1.20B −$6.48B ▼ Miss US Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count 409 - 414 ▼ Drop Argentina Current Account Q4 +$2.29B - −$1.58B ▲ Surplus

Europe Spain CPI Surges to Highest Since 2024, Italian Bonds Reprice Violently

European equities closed firmly lower as higher energy prices sustained stagflation fears. The STOXX 600 fell 0.9% to 575, the STOXX 50 dropped 1.1% to 5,508, and Spain's IBEX underperformed as the first wave of March inflation data hit the tape. Banks extended their poor run with BBVA, UniCredit, and Deutsche Bank falling between 1.3% and 2.5%, while industrials remained under pressure with Siemens down 2.3% and Schneider dropping 3.3%.

Spanish CPI surged to 3.3% year-on-year in March - its highest level since 2024 - with monthly prices rising 1.0%, the sharpest increase since 2022. The war's energy-price transmission is now unmistakable in periphery inflation data. However, the print came in below the 3.6% consensus, and the harmonised HICP at 3.3% undershot the 3.9% forecast by a meaningful margin. Eurozone core CPI held steady at 2.7%, suggesting that while headline inflation is accelerating on energy, underlying price pressures have not yet broadened.

Italian bond auctions repriced violently. The 10-year BTP cleared at 4.09%, up 78 basis points from the prior 3.31%, while the 5-year settled at 3.48% versus 2.62% - an 86bp jump. These are the sharpest auction-to-auction increases since the 2022 energy crisis and reflect the market's reassessment of eurozone fiscal sustainability under a prolonged oil shock. Italy's non-EU trade balance posted a surprise €5.53 billion surplus, up from €2.23 billion, providing a rare positive external signal.

UK retail sales declined 0.4% month-on-month in February, better than the −0.6% consensus but still a significant reversal from January's 2.0% surge. Core retail sales beat at 3.4% year-on-year versus 2.9% expected, suggesting the British consumer is more resilient than feared. The Eurogroup meetings produced no policy announcements but focused on coordinating the fiscal response to the energy shock. France reported jobseekers rising to 3,108,200 from 3,090,500.

Verdict Spanish inflation below consensus is a silver lining - the war's pass-through is real but not as bad as feared. The Italian BTP repricing is more alarming: 78bp jumps in 10-year auction yields scream fiscal stress. Core eurozone CPI holding at 2.7% buys the ECB time, but not much. The STOXX 600 at 575 has now confirmed correction territory. United States Dow Enters Correction, Rate-Hike Bets Cross 50% for the First Time

Friday delivered a second consecutive day of heavy losses as the Dow joined the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 in correction territory - now more than 10% below its recent high. The S&P 500 fell 1.67% to 6,368.85, its lowest level in seven months, with the broad index now down 6.8% in March alone. If that holds, it would be the worst monthly performance since December 2022. Amazon dropped 3.85%, Salesforce fell 3.41%, and Visa shed 3.38% as the rout spread beyond technology into financials and consumer discretionary.

The Michigan consumer sentiment final reading was the session's macro catalyst. The headline index crashed to 53.3 from the preliminary 55.5, with consumer expectations plunging to 51.7 and current conditions slipping to 55.8 - all worse than consensus. The one-year inflation expectation surged to 3.8% from 3.4%, confirming that the oil shock is feeding directly into household inflation perceptions. Philadelphia Fed President Paulson reinforced the hawkish tone, noting that inflation above 2% makes her "more apprehensive about policy."

The shift in rate expectations was the most consequential market development of the week. Futures markets pushed the probability of a Fed rate hike by year-end to 52% - the first time it has crossed 50%. The narrative has pivoted from "when does the Fed cut" to "could the Fed actually hike." The 10-year Treasury yield rose to approximately 4.44%, while the VIX spiked 13% to 31.05, its highest since March 9 and the first close above 30 since the initial war shock.

Baker Hughes reported the oil rig count fell to 409 from 414, and the total rig count dropped to 543 from 552 - a counterintuitive decline given $100+ oil that suggests operational caution amid geopolitical uncertainty. Clear Secure plunged 11% after Trump signed an executive order to fund TSA, removing the airport-delay catalyst that had driven its recent rally. Tech valuations have compressed dramatically: the sector's forward P/E has fallen from 31.7 to 20.2 in five months - the lowest in three years.

Verdict The regime has changed. Rate-hike probability above 50% is a paradigm shift that reprices every asset class. Michigan's 3.8% inflation expectation confirms the Fed's worst fear: expectations are un-anchoring. The Dow in correction and five straight losing weeks put the market on bear-market watch - the 6,200 level on the S&P 500 is the next technical support. Tech's P/E compression from 31.7x to 20.2x in five months is the fastest de-rating since the 2022 selloff. Asia-Pacific India FX Reserves Decline, China Trade Probe Escalation

India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $698.35 billion from $709.76 billion - an $11.4 billion drawdown in a single reporting period that reflects both RBI intervention to defend the rupee and the ballooning crude import bill from Hormuz-disrupted supply chains. Bank loan growth decelerated to 13.8% from 14.5%, while deposit growth slowed to 10.8% from 11.9%, suggesting tightening financial conditions are beginning to bite.

China opened a trade probe against the United States in retaliation to Washington's tariffs, adding a second front to the geopolitical risk landscape. The probe - reported by Trading Economics - dented sentiment across Asian markets and pushed tech-heavy indices lower. Combined with the Iran war's energy disruption, Asia now faces a twin-shock scenario: rising energy costs from the Middle East and deteriorating trade relations with the US.

CFTC positioning data revealed significant shifts. Speculative net longs on crude oil rose to 233.6K from 218.7K, confirming that traders are adding to bullish oil bets. Gold longs expanded to 168.3K from 159.9K. Conversely, Nasdaq 100 net longs collapsed to just 6.6K from 24.1K - an 73% reduction that confirms the exodus from tech positioning. S&P 500 net shorts deepened to −80.9K from −113.1K, though the improvement suggests some short-covering occurred mid-week before Friday's selloff.

The Japanese yen net shorts narrowed slightly to −62.8K from −67.8K, consistent with safe-haven rotation. Euro longs halved to 9.3K from 21.1K as the eurozone stagflation narrative gained traction. Australian dollar longs edged up to 70.9K from 69.1K, supported by commodity-linked flows.

Verdict India's $11.4 billion reserve drain is the clearest sign that the oil shock is extracting real capital from energy-importing Asia. China's trade probe adds a tariff-escalation risk on top of the war. CFTC data tells the positioning story in one number: Nasdaq 100 longs collapsed 73% in a single week. The smart money is fleeing growth and buying oil. Latin America & Africa Brazil Unemployment Ticks Up, FDI Misses, Mexico Trade Deficit Widens

Brazil's unemployment rate rose to 5.8% in February from 5.4%, slightly above the 5.7% consensus and marking the first uptick in months. While still near historic lows, the direction of travel is notable against the backdrop of the BCB's tightening cycle. The current account deficit narrowed to $5.61 billion from $8.36 billion, roughly in line with the $5.40 billion consensus, but foreign direct investment missed at $6.75 billion versus $7.60 billion expected - the first meaningful FDI shortfall in several months.

Mexico's trade balance surprised negatively, posting a deficit of $0.46 billion pesos against expectations of a $1.20 billion surplus. The USD-denominated trade gap of $1.09 billion was an improvement from the prior $1.46 billion deficit but still reflects weakening external demand. Unemployment edged up to 2.70% from 2.60% on a seasonally adjusted basis. Coming one day after Banxico's surprise rate cut to 6.75%, the softer labor data retroactively validates the board majority's decision to prioritize growth support.

Argentina posted a current account surplus of $2.29 billion in Q4, swinging from a $1.58 billion deficit - a dramatic improvement that reflects Milei's export-driven economic model and the soybean harvest cycle. CFTC data showed MXN speculative longs increased to 74.1K from 68.5K, suggesting traders are betting Banxico's easing will support growth without destabilizing the peso. BRL longs held essentially flat at 49.2K.

The week's LatAm narrative is one of divergence. Brazil's labor market is softening just as the BCB debates whether to continue cutting, while Mexico's Banxico has already leaned dovish into weakness. The $108+ oil environment complicates both stories - Brazil benefits as a net energy producer through Petrobras, while Mexico's refinery-dependent economy faces higher imported energy costs. The Ibovespa and IPC will test whether last week's rally can survive a weekend of unresolved war headlines.

Verdict Brazil's unemployment uptick and FDI miss signal the first cracks in the resilience narrative, but levels remain historically healthy. Argentina's Q4 current account surplus is the standout - Milei's model is producing external balance improvements. Mexico's trade miss the day after a surprise rate cut raises credibility questions. CFTC MXN longs rising post-cut is a vote of confidence, but the April 6 deadline will test it. Trades & Tilts

→ Regime change trade: position for a Fed hike, not a cut - with rate-hike probability at 52% and Michigan inflation expectations at 3.8%, the playbook has flipped; long 2-year Treasuries versus short 10-year as the curve steepens on stagflation → Buy gold on the breakout above $4,500 - Friday's 2.6% surge and expanding CFTC longs signal the forced liquidation is exhausted; gold benefits from both rate-hike uncertainty and geopolitical risk in a way equities cannot → Sell S&P 500 rallies toward 6,500 - the five-week losing streak, VIX above 31, and Dow in correction define a bear-market-rally regime where every bounce is for selling, not buying; next support is 6,200 → Long Argentina sovereign credit - the Q4 current account surplus confirms external rebalancing; Milei's model is producing hard-currency results even as the economy decelerates → Monitor the Baker Hughes rig count divergence - oil rigs falling to 409 while WTI approaches $100 is a supply-response failure; US shale is not ramping into the price signal, which means the oil shock has further to run

Previously: Global Economy Briefing - March 27, 2026 · Sources: Trading Economics · CNBC Markets · Michigan Survey · The Rio Times