Why MS Dhoni Could Miss First Two Weeks Of IPL 2026 For Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni is likely to miss the opening two weeks of IPL 2026 due to a calf strain, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced on Saturday, the first day of the tournament. The franchise confirmed that Dhoni is undergoing rehabilitation for the injury.

CSK begin their campaign on Monday against Rajasthan Royals, followed by fixtures against Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals in the first fortnight. Dhoni's absence leaves a significant gap in the side, particularly behind the stumps.

Samson Favourite To Keep Wickets

New signing Sanju Samson is expected to take over wicketkeeping duties in Dhoni's absence. Samson, traded in from Rajasthan Royals, will open the batting alongside captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. CSK also have alternatives in Urvil Patel and rookie Kartik Sharma. Urvil was retained after making three appearances last season, striking at 212.50, while Kartik was bought for INR 14.20 crore after impressing in domestic cricket with his six-hitting ability.

Dhoni featured in all 14 matches last season, batting lower down the order and preferring to enter in the final overs. He scored 196 runs from 13 innings at a strike rate of 135.17, with a highest score of 30 not out. Despite his presence, CSK managed only four wins and finished bottom of the table in 2025.

Injury Concerns For CSK

CSK have already suffered another setback with Australia fast bowler Nathan Ellis ruled out of the entire tournament due to a hamstring injury. He has been replaced by fellow Australian Spencer Johnson, who joins a pace attack led by Matt Henry. Other frontline options include Khaleel Ahmed, Gurjapneet Singh, Zak Foulkes, Anshul Kamboj, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton, and Mukesh Choudhary, alongside batting allrounder Shivam Dube.

Likely Best XII

CSK's probable lineup for the opening weeks features: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Ayush Mhatre/Urvil Patel/Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton/Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry, Noor Ahmad*, Khaleel Ahmed, and Anshul Kamboj/Ramakrishna Ghosh.

With Dhoni sidelined, CSK will look to their new recruits and retained players to deliver early results and set the tone for a stronger campaign than last year.