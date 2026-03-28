Why Is Faf Du Plessis Missing From IPL 2026?

Faf du Plessis will not be part of IPL 2026 after announcing his retirement from the tournament. The former South Africa captain confirmed his decision before the auction, choosing not to register his name.

“After 14 seasons in the IPL, I've decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It's a big decision, and one that comes with a lot of gratitude when I look back,” du Plessis said in a statement.

Instead of continuing in the IPL, du Plessis opted to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), seeking new experiences and challenges. He wanted to explore a different environment and improve as a player. However, his plans were disrupted after suffering a ligament tear in his right thumb during SA20 2025, ruling him out of the remainder of that season and PSL 2026.

Struggles In Final IPL Season

In IPL 2025, du Plessis represented Delhi Capitals but endured a difficult campaign. He scored 202 runs in nine innings at an average of 22.44 and a strike rate of 123.92. Following the season, Delhi released him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

IPL Career Highlights

Du Plessis enjoyed a decorated IPL career spanning from 2012 to 2025. He played for Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals. In 154 matches, he amassed 4773 runs at an average of 35.09 and a strike rate of 135.78. His record includes 39 half-centuries, with a highest score of 96.

His standout seasons came in 2021 with Chennai Super Kings, scoring 633 runs, and in 2023 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he piled up 730 runs. He crossed 300 runs in nine different seasons. With CSK, he won the IPL twice, in 2018 and 2021. He remains the fourth-highest overseas run scorer in IPL history.

Although retired from the IPL, du Plessis continues to play in other franchise leagues. He represents Joburg Super Kings in SA20 and Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket.