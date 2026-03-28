Kerala Polls: LDF Confident Of 'Massive Victory', Cites Track Record

LDF Confident of 'Massive Victory'

Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener and candidate for the Perambra constituency, T. P. Ramakrishnan, on Saturday expressed confidence in the alliance's chances of winning the upcoming elections. Ramakrishnan pointed to the LDF's track record, citing its previous wins in 91 constituencies in 2016 and 98 in 2021.

While speaking to ANI, Ramakrishnan said, "The Left Democratic Front (LDF) won in 91 constituencies in the last 2016 elections. By the 2021 elections, the number of seats rose to 98. Different results occur during various elections in Kerala. The LDF is a model for the entire country in terms of development activities and public welfare measures. We have designed and implemented projects that serve as a model for the world on many issues. Recognising these development activities and welfare schemes, the government that came to power in 2021 took the stance of strengthening and moving forward with the continuity of its previous work. Based on all this, we expect the LDF to achieve a massive victory. People have accepted the LDF well. The LDF operates in Kerala by placing its trust in the people."

Dismisses Opposition Allegations

On allegations made by opposition parties, Ramakrishnan questioned the credibility of Jamaat-e-Islami's support and hit out at opposition parties, saying their allegations lack evidence. He emphasised the LDF's focus on people's welfare, citing efforts to boost agriculture and millet production. "M.K. Muneer was not given a seat due to the opposition of Jamaat-e-Islami... you should ask Kareem for the details of that. If he wants to present such things, there must be necessary evidence. Let them look into it. Isn't Jamaat currently declaring support with great vigour? How does that work? If they were declaring support for the Left, then there would be a problem, right? But they aren't doing that. So, their political stance is clear to everyone, especially the people. We understand that, but we don't bother about it. The stance we take in the Perambra constituency is how to achieve growth in people's lives... we take the necessary stance for that. We are giving consideration to the agricultural sector. In production, we are making efforts to produce millets on a large scale. So, our only thought is what more can be done for the people. We don't go after lies or false propaganda. That's their business. Here, only the lives of the people are in our minds. We will take a supportive stance for that. That is our vision," he added.

UDF Predicts 'Thumping Majority'

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP ET Mohammed Basheer expressed strong confidence in the United Democratic Front's (UDF) prospects for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, asserting that the alliance will secure a "thumping majority." Speaking to ANI, Basheer said, "We are very much confident. We will come out with flying colours. We will have a thumping majority wherever we are contesting. All these things are facts, and that is why I told you that we are confident. We are going ahead for a bright and better performance in this election."

Counters Allegations of BJP Alliance

On CM's UDF-RSS 'secret deal' allegations, he said, "That is nothing. Those allegations that we are having an alliance with the BJP, that kind of propaganda is fabricated by them. It has nothing to do with the facts. Actually, one thing is there. This CPM has an unholy alliance with the BJP. It is a fact; everybody knows that. That is what we are saying. They depend on the BJP. And not only that, we have to realise one more thing: this CPM is really instrumental for the growth of the BJP in this country. They themselves are really instrumental in helping them in many ways." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)