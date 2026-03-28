PM Modi Inaugurates Noida International Airport, A Symbol Of New India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Phase I of Noida International Airport at Jewar, calling it a symbol of "India's new spirit" and highlighting its potential to drive development in Uttar Pradesh. He emphasised that the airport will serve as a catalyst for development, creating opportunities for the youth and farmers of Uttar Pradesh while benefiting surrounding regions like Agra, Mathura, and Ghaziabad. Phase I of the airport has been developed at a total investment of around Rs 11,200 crore under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

A New Chapter for 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh'

In his address, PM Modi said, "Today, we are beginning a new chapter of the Viksit Uttar Pradesh, Viksit Bharat campaign. The country's largest state has today become one of the states with the highest number of international airports in the nation. I was fortunate to lay the foundation stone of this airport, and now I am also fortunate to inaugurate it. But I have shared this privilege with all of you. Today, we are beginning a new chapter of the Viksit Uttar Pradesh, Viksit Bharat campaign. The country's largest state has today become one of the states with the highest number of international airports in the nation."

Boosting Western UP and Surrounding Regions

"It will also bring opportunities for the farmers and youth of western Uttar Pradesh. The planes will fly, and it will become a symbol of the identity of a developed Uttar Pradesh. I congratulate the people of western Uttar Pradesh. Today's event is a symbol of India's new spirit," he said.

"The Uttar Pradesh that made me a Member of Parliament has now also linked its identity with the name of this airport. This Noida airport will greatly benefit Agra, Mathura, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Etawah, and many other places," he further said.

Government's Assurance Amid Global Crises

Despite the ongoing conflict in West Asia and energy disruption, PM Modi assured that the government is working to ensure the burden does not fall on common families and farmers. "At a time when the world is worried due to ongoing conflict in West Asia and shortages of essentials like food, fuel and fertilisers, India is tackling the crisis with full strength. The government is ensuring that the burden does not fall on common families and farmers," he said.

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