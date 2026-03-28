Goyal, Swiss Counterpart Discuss India-EFTA TEPA At WTO MC14 Meet

Goyal, Swiss Counterpart Review India-EFTA TEPA

India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met Helene Budliger Artieda, State Secretary and Director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs of Switzerland, on the sidelines of the 14th World Trade Organisation Ministerial Conference 14. In a post on X, Goyal said the discussions focused on key elements of the MC14 agenda and reviewed the implementation of the landmark India-EFTA (European Free Trade Association) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA). Goyal said," Met Helene Budliger Artieda, State Secretary and Director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs of Switzerland, on the margins of #WTOMC14. Discussed key elements of the MC14 agenda and reviewed the implementation of the landmark India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA). Also exchanged views on further strengthening bilateral investments and deepening our economic partnership to drive shared growth and prosperity." Met Ms. Helene Budliger Artieda, State Secretary and Director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs of Switzerland, on the margins of #WTOMC14. Discussed key elements of the MC14 agenda and reviewed the implementation of the landmark India-EFTA Trade and Economic... twitter/VHbmwlNjdf - Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 27, 2026

The two sides also exchanged views on enhancing bilateral investments and further strengthening economic cooperation to drive shared growth and prosperity between India and Switzerland.

India's Stance at WTO MC14

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the multilateral trading system must ensure that innovation and development are shared equitably among member nations, while reiterating India's commitment to constructive engagement at the 14th World Trade Organisation Ministerial Conference. In a post on X during the conference in Yaounde, Goyal said, "The multilateral trading system must ensure that innovation, development & opportunity are shared equitably among Members." He added that India remains committed to strengthening global trade cooperation, stating, "India is committed to engage constructively so that the WTO remains central to global trade."

Bilateral Engagements on Sidelines of WTO Conference

On the sidelines of the conference, Goyal also held several bilateral meetings with foreign ministers and trade officials to discuss economic cooperation.

Meeting with Canadian Minister

Goyal met Maninder Sidhu of Canada and discussed ongoing trade negotiations between the two countries. "Met Canada's Minister of International Trade, Mr. Maninder Sidhu, on the sidelines of the #WTOMC14. Exchanged views on the MC14 agenda, reviewed progress on the recently launched India-Canada CEPA negotiations, and explored ways to further strengthen our bilateral trade & economic cooperation," he posted on X.

Talks with Jamaican Counterpart

He also met Kamina Johnson Smith of Jamaica and discussed the conference agenda. "Met Ms. Kamina Johnson Smith, Senator & Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica, as part of engagements at #WTOMC14, and discussed key elements of the MC14 agenda," Goyal posted.

Discussions with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Minister

In another meeting, Goyal interacted with Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble. He said, "Met Mr. Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and exchanged views on #WTOMC14 agenda."

Cooperation with Morocco

Goyal also met Omar Hejira of Morocco to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation. "Met Mr. Omar Hejira, Secretary of State to the Minister of Industry and Trade, in charge of Foreign Trade, Kingdom of Morocco, on the sidelines of #WTOMC14. Reaffirmed our historical partnership and explored ways to further strengthen bilateral trade and investment cooperation," he said.

Review of India-Oman CEPA

He further held discussions with Pankaj Khimji of Oman regarding bilateral trade ties. "Met Mr. Pankaj Khimji, Advisor for Foreign Trade and International Cooperation, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Oman. We discussed the #WTOMC14 agenda, reviewed the progress of operationalisation of the recently signed India-Oman CEPA, and explored opportunities to further deepen trade & economic cooperation," Goyal said.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference, where member countries are discussing key issues related to global trade, cooperation and the future of the multilateral trading system. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)