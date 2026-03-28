Noida Airport To Act As A Major Catalyst For NCR Infra, Real Estate

Industry leaders on Saturday said the inauguration of the Noida International Airport will act as a major catalyst for infrastructure and real estate development in the National Capital Region (NCR), unlocking new opportunities for investment and economic growth. The airport, inaugurated by Narendra Modi at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, is expected to reshape the region's economic landscape and accelerate airport-led development across multiple sectors.

Airport-led development and investment boost

Anshuman Magazine of CBRE Group said the project will have a significant impact on real estate and investment flows. "The Jewar Airport is a landmark infrastructure project, not just for the NCR but for India's broader economic geography," he said.

Highlighting the role of airport-led growth, Magazine added, "Airport-led development has consistently been one of the most powerful catalysts for real estate growth in the country, driving demand across commercial, logistics, hospitality, healthcare, education and residential segments within a wide catchment."

He further noted that the project could transform the region's investment landscape. "We expect Jewar to accelerate the emergence of a new real estate corridor, attract fresh institutional and corporate investment, and further strengthen NCR's position as one of Asia's most dynamic growth and innovation hubs," he said, adding that "infrastructure of this scale has the potential to redraw investment maps and translate into sustained value creation across asset classes over the long term."

Commercial potential and investor interest

Echoing similar views, Yash Miglani of Migsun Group said the airport will unlock significant commercial and retail development opportunities. "The launch of Noida International Airport is a defining moment for this region and will unlock tremendous potential for growth in terms of commercial and retail developments," Miglani said.

He added that the company is already witnessing strong investor interest in the area. "Having already established our projects in close proximity to the airport well in advance of its launch, we are witnessing a high level of interest from businesses and investors looking to capitalise on this strategic advantage," he said.

Shift in market dynamics and residential trends

Sahil Agarwal of Nimbus Group said the region is witnessing increasing participation from end-users and long-term stakeholders. "At present, the market is no longer driven purely by early investors, but there is an increase in participation from end-users and long-term stakeholders," Agarwal said.

He added that new residential formats are gaining popularity. "Formats such as low-rise projects and integrated townships are gaining traction. At the same time, as industries and institutions begin to operationalise, they have added to the demand for well-planned residential projects," he said.

Highlighting the region's cost advantage, Agarwal noted, "Affordability also continues to be a strong advantage for the Yamuna Expressway when compared to established micro-markets like Noida and Gurugram."

"In short, the region is on the path to becoming a self-sustaining city, with residential, commercial, and industrial growth complementing each other," he added.

A new era of planned urban development

Meanwhile, Sanjay Sharma of SKA Group said the airport will usher in a new phase of planned urban development. "With the launch of the Noida International Airport, the region is poised to enter a new era of planned urban development with the backing of world-class infrastructure," Sharma said.

"The airport not only promises to improve connectivity but also provide much-needed confidence to the market, which will set the tone for a more planned development in the region," Sharma added.

The Noida International Airport at Jewar is expected to significantly enhance aviation capacity in the National Capital Region while driving large-scale development in logistics, commercial, residential and hospitality sectors. (ANI)

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