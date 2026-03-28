3 WWE Smackdown Blunders From Pittsburgh That Left Fans Confused & Storylines Damaged

WWE SmackDown's latest show from Pittsburgh raised eyebrows with questionable booking choices. From Tiffany Stratton's odd loss to Jelly Roll's misplaced pep talks and Randy Orton's failed heel turn, fans were left puzzled.

Tiffany Stratton defeated Kiana James the previous week, seemingly to move closer to a Women's United States Championship match against Giulia. Instead, she faced the champion in a non‐title bout. James distracted Stratton briefly, allowing Giulia to secure the win.

For a former WWE Women's Champion who carried the division in 2025, this felt like an odd way to book her momentum. A disqualification or another finish could have protected Stratton, but WWE chose otherwise, leaving fans questioning the direction of her push.

Celebrity involvement in WWE can add excitement, but Jelly Roll's role on SmackDown is beginning to feel forced. He congratulated R‐Truth and Damian Priest, then offered encouragement to Rhea Ripley ahead of her clash with Jade Cargill. The issue? Ripley has competed in seven consecutive WrestleMania title matches and has never lacked confidence.

Jelly Roll's redemption story is fine, but his pep talks to multi‐time champions come across as unnecessary. Rather than elevating talent, these exchanges feel like WWE trying to rub star power onto performers who already have established credibility.

Turning on Cody Rhodes gave Randy Orton fresh storyline material, but expecting fans to boo him hasn't worked. Orton's status as a beloved veteran means he receives cheers regardless of his actions. Even after brutalizing opponents or hitting Jelly Roll with an RKO, the crowd sided with him.

When Matt Cardona stood up to Orton, fans still chanted for The Legend Killer. WWE's attempt to paint Orton as a hated heel is failing because his legacy overshadows the narrative. The disconnect between booking and fan reaction highlights how difficult it is to turn a long‐time favorite into a villain.