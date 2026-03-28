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Rocket Fire from Southern Lebanon Injures Nine Israeli Soldiers
(MENAFN) Nine Israeli soldiers, including two officers, sustain injuries in two separate rocket attacks originating from southern Lebanon, Israeli Army Radio reports Saturday.
The broadcaster notes that seven soldiers and two officers were wounded, without specifying whether the injuries resulted from direct hits or intercepted rockets.
According to a military spokesperson cited by Yedioth Ahronoth, one officer suffered serious injuries and another moderate wounds after an anti-tank missile struck from southern Lebanon.
In a separate overnight incident, another officer was seriously hurt along with six soldiers who sustained moderate injuries from rocket fire.
Israel has conducted airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2. On Friday evening, Lebanese authorities said the death toll from Israeli strikes reached 1,142, with 3,315 others wounded.
The broadcaster notes that seven soldiers and two officers were wounded, without specifying whether the injuries resulted from direct hits or intercepted rockets.
According to a military spokesperson cited by Yedioth Ahronoth, one officer suffered serious injuries and another moderate wounds after an anti-tank missile struck from southern Lebanon.
In a separate overnight incident, another officer was seriously hurt along with six soldiers who sustained moderate injuries from rocket fire.
Israel has conducted airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2. On Friday evening, Lebanese authorities said the death toll from Israeli strikes reached 1,142, with 3,315 others wounded.
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