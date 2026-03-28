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Germany Calls on Iran to Enter Serious Talks with US
(MENAFN) Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Friday urged Iran to engage in meaningful negotiations with the United States as a step toward ending the ongoing war and lifting the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.
Speaking to reporters in France following meetings with G7 partners, Wadephul highlighted the global economic impact of the conflict and stressed the importance of preventing further escalation.
“We are all in agreement that the Iranian regime would be well advised to enter into serious negotiations with the United States. There are initial signs that give reason for optimism that such talks are to take place,” he said.
When asked about discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Wadephul described the talks as “friendly” and “constructive” with the top US diplomat.
“There is absolutely no disagreement,” the minister added. “There was and is no request from the United States — especially from us — to make a military contribution before the end of hostilities. We are diplomatically active and coordinating closely.”
Speaking to reporters in France following meetings with G7 partners, Wadephul highlighted the global economic impact of the conflict and stressed the importance of preventing further escalation.
“We are all in agreement that the Iranian regime would be well advised to enter into serious negotiations with the United States. There are initial signs that give reason for optimism that such talks are to take place,” he said.
When asked about discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Wadephul described the talks as “friendly” and “constructive” with the top US diplomat.
“There is absolutely no disagreement,” the minister added. “There was and is no request from the United States — especially from us — to make a military contribution before the end of hostilities. We are diplomatically active and coordinating closely.”
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