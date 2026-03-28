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German Chancellor Questions US-Israeli Military Strategy in Iran
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday expressed skepticism about the US and Israeli military approach in Iran.
“I'm just not convinced that what Israel and the US are doing right now will actually succeed,” Merz said at a conference in Frankfurt organized by a leading German newspaper.
“I have serious doubts about whether there is a strategy and whether that strategy is being implemented successfully. In that regard, it could take longer, and things probably won't improve,” he added, warning that Americans and Israelis “are becoming more deeply entangled in this conflict every day.”
Merz also cast doubt on the possibility of regime change as an outcome of the campaign.
Regarding NATO’s involvement, he noted that US President Donald Trump “has understood that the Iran war is not NATO’s war.” Merz elaborated, “I believe that at least the US government — and probably the president as well — has now accepted that we cannot support this. But we have, of course, offered to organize, for example, military protection of the Strait of Hormuz together with others in the event of a ceasefire.”
He added that such an operation would need “an international mandate. It requires approval from the German Bundestag (parliament) and a prior cabinet decision. We are far from that, and as long as the war continues, it is not an option for us either.”
The comments come amid escalating hostilities following US-Israeli strikes on Iran since Feb. 28, with Tehran responding through repeated drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and Gulf nations hosting US forces.
“I'm just not convinced that what Israel and the US are doing right now will actually succeed,” Merz said at a conference in Frankfurt organized by a leading German newspaper.
“I have serious doubts about whether there is a strategy and whether that strategy is being implemented successfully. In that regard, it could take longer, and things probably won't improve,” he added, warning that Americans and Israelis “are becoming more deeply entangled in this conflict every day.”
Merz also cast doubt on the possibility of regime change as an outcome of the campaign.
Regarding NATO’s involvement, he noted that US President Donald Trump “has understood that the Iran war is not NATO’s war.” Merz elaborated, “I believe that at least the US government — and probably the president as well — has now accepted that we cannot support this. But we have, of course, offered to organize, for example, military protection of the Strait of Hormuz together with others in the event of a ceasefire.”
He added that such an operation would need “an international mandate. It requires approval from the German Bundestag (parliament) and a prior cabinet decision. We are far from that, and as long as the war continues, it is not an option for us either.”
The comments come amid escalating hostilities following US-Israeli strikes on Iran since Feb. 28, with Tehran responding through repeated drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and Gulf nations hosting US forces.
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