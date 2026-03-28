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UK Prepares with Europe for Greater NATO Leadership as US Ties Waver
(MENAFN) A parliamentary report on Friday recommended that the UK work with European allies to prepare for a future where Europe takes a more prominent leadership role within NATO, given rising unpredictability in the country’s relationship with the US.
The Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy advised the government to plan for scenarios in which the US might not defend Europe during a crisis.
"While the Committee recommends the UK continue to collaborate with the US, it also says that the Government should prepare, along with European allies, for a transition towards greater European leadership of NATO and continue to develop partnerships with non-NATO allies around the world," the report stated.
The report noted the UK’s heavy strategic dependence on the US in areas such as nuclear capabilities, intelligence, and conventional defense, while emphasizing growing uncertainty in the bilateral relationship.
"The unpredictability of the US relationship is a growing concern," said Matt Western, Chair of the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy.
He added: "The UK’s deep dependence on the US for security guarantees has a long history, and the partnership will outlast Prime Ministers and Presidents alike. But the UK needs a clear plan to move away from some areas of strategic reliance to ensure the UK can pursue its national interest."
The report also flagged the UK’s policy toward China as "more complicated," expressing concern that the government has not yet struck the "right balance" between cooperation and challenge.
The Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy advised the government to plan for scenarios in which the US might not defend Europe during a crisis.
"While the Committee recommends the UK continue to collaborate with the US, it also says that the Government should prepare, along with European allies, for a transition towards greater European leadership of NATO and continue to develop partnerships with non-NATO allies around the world," the report stated.
The report noted the UK’s heavy strategic dependence on the US in areas such as nuclear capabilities, intelligence, and conventional defense, while emphasizing growing uncertainty in the bilateral relationship.
"The unpredictability of the US relationship is a growing concern," said Matt Western, Chair of the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy.
He added: "The UK’s deep dependence on the US for security guarantees has a long history, and the partnership will outlast Prime Ministers and Presidents alike. But the UK needs a clear plan to move away from some areas of strategic reliance to ensure the UK can pursue its national interest."
The report also flagged the UK’s policy toward China as "more complicated," expressing concern that the government has not yet struck the "right balance" between cooperation and challenge.
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