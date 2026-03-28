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Global Markets Plunge Amid US-Israel Conflict with Iran
(MENAFN) Global financial markets have slumped dramatically since the start of the US and Israeli war against Iran, wiping out trillions in value as investors moved away from risk assets amid a severe energy crisis.
Tensions in the region have surged since Feb. 28, when joint US-Israeli strikes prompted Iran to target energy infrastructure across the Gulf, creating uncertainty in international markets, fueling inflation fears, and triggering sharp commodity swings.
Oil prices have surged by roughly 45%, while gold has fallen about 15%. The Bloomberg World Exchange Market Capitalization index, which tracks numerous stock markets globally, dropped from $157.5 trillion to $146 trillion over the month, representing an $11.5 trillion loss.
In the United States, the S&P 500 saw losses exceeding $5 trillion in March, with major indexes declining around 10% during the same period.
Tensions in the region have surged since Feb. 28, when joint US-Israeli strikes prompted Iran to target energy infrastructure across the Gulf, creating uncertainty in international markets, fueling inflation fears, and triggering sharp commodity swings.
Oil prices have surged by roughly 45%, while gold has fallen about 15%. The Bloomberg World Exchange Market Capitalization index, which tracks numerous stock markets globally, dropped from $157.5 trillion to $146 trillion over the month, representing an $11.5 trillion loss.
In the United States, the S&P 500 saw losses exceeding $5 trillion in March, with major indexes declining around 10% during the same period.
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