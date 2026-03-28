403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran-Linked Hackers Target FBI Director’s Private Account
(MENAFN) Hackers connected to the Iranian government have reportedly gained access to the personal email account of FBI Director Kash Patel, posting photos and documents from the account, as stated by reports on Friday.
The released images include personal photos of Patel taken before he became FBI director, which a source confirmed were taken from his private email. An initial assessment of the files, conducted with help from an independent cybersecurity expert, suggests the emails cover roughly 2011 to 2022 and contain a mix of personal, professional, and travel-related messages.
Cybersecurity researcher Ron Fabela noted that the so-called breach of “impenetrable” FBI systems is overstated, describing the materials as ordinary personal items, such as family photos and records from a prior apartment search. “This isn’t an FBI compromise — it’s someone’s personal junk drawer,” he said.
The same Iran-linked group recently targeted a major US medical device company, claiming retaliation for a missile strike on an Iranian elementary school that reportedly killed at least 168 children.
US authorities, including the Pentagon and the Justice Department, are investigating the incident. The Justice Department has alleged that the hackers operate under Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security.
The released images include personal photos of Patel taken before he became FBI director, which a source confirmed were taken from his private email. An initial assessment of the files, conducted with help from an independent cybersecurity expert, suggests the emails cover roughly 2011 to 2022 and contain a mix of personal, professional, and travel-related messages.
Cybersecurity researcher Ron Fabela noted that the so-called breach of “impenetrable” FBI systems is overstated, describing the materials as ordinary personal items, such as family photos and records from a prior apartment search. “This isn’t an FBI compromise — it’s someone’s personal junk drawer,” he said.
The same Iran-linked group recently targeted a major US medical device company, claiming retaliation for a missile strike on an Iranian elementary school that reportedly killed at least 168 children.
US authorities, including the Pentagon and the Justice Department, are investigating the incident. The Justice Department has alleged that the hackers operate under Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment