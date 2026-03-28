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Rains In UAE: Developers Set Up Emergency Support, Offer Free Maintenance

Rains In UAE: Developers Set Up Emergency Support, Offer Free Maintenance


2026-03-28 04:25:30
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Property developers in the UAE have activated emergency protocols to help communities deal with flooding after heavy rains this week and are also providing free maintenance where applicable.

Engineering and maintenance teams have been deployed 24/7 to assist residents in dealing with the situation.

The UAE received some of the heaviest rainfall in its history this week, causing flooding in many areas and resulting in damage to properties and vehicles.

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“During extreme weather events, we extend support to residents wherever possible. This includes coordinating cleaning efforts, providing technical guidance, and connecting residents with trusted service providers to address in-unit concerns efficiently.

“In cases where issues fall under the Defects Liability Period (DLP) or warranty, they are promptly escalated to the relevant teams for immediate review and rectification,” said Ziad Haddad, senior vice-president, Damac Properties – Loams.

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Khaleej Times

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