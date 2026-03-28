Dubai World Cup 2026: How The Race Reaches 170 Countries

When I first walked into the old Nad Al Sheba Racecourse as a young media manager 20 years ago, I could never have imagined the scale of the global broadcast operation that would one day surround the Dubai World Cup.

Back then, the reach was solid, but nothing like it is today. The $30.5-million raceday is now beamed into homes, phones, and even aircraft cabins across 170 countries, a transformation I've had the privilege to witness from the inside for more than two decades.

My connection with Dubai Racing Club is personal. From 2006 to 2008, I served as media manager, learning first-hand the ambition and planning that underpin every aspect of the event. For the past 11 years, through Racecourse Media Group (RMG), I've helped oversee the TV production and global distribution of the Dubai World Cup on behalf of Dubai Racing Club. To call it a special relationship undersells it; it is a partnership between two racing cultures, the UAE and the UK, built on trust and a shared belief in the power of world-class sport.

None of this would exist without the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. His commitment to elevating horse racing in the UAE has been unwavering. I must also pay tribute to Ali Al Ali, CEO of Dubai Racing Club, whose leadership continues to drive the event forward.