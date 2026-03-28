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France Launches Emergency Plan Amid Energy Crisis
(MENAFN) As stated by reports, the French government has unveiled a €70 million ($80 million) emergency aid package to protect critical industries from the “price volatility crisis” sparked by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
The initiative focuses on the transport, agriculture, and fishing sectors. Officials highlighted the plan’s importance for maintaining France’s “food sovereignty” and ensuring the national economy functions smoothly.
Under the measures, small and medium-sized road transport companies will receive €50 million ($57 million) in aid, amounting to a flat payment of €0.20 ($0.23) per liter. Farmers are granted an exemption from taxes on agricultural diesel for April 2026, while the fishing sector is allocated €5 million ($5.7 million) to help cover fuel costs, which currently represent 35% of operating expenses.
Reports note that the government is also offering a “financial cushion” for struggling firms, including deferrals of social security and tax payments without penalties, as well as “Boost Fuels” loans of up to €50,000 ($57,000) for the smallest businesses. These support measures are limited to the month of April 2026.
The package comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, where US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran have reportedly killed more than 1,340 people, including Ali Khamenei.
The initiative focuses on the transport, agriculture, and fishing sectors. Officials highlighted the plan’s importance for maintaining France’s “food sovereignty” and ensuring the national economy functions smoothly.
Under the measures, small and medium-sized road transport companies will receive €50 million ($57 million) in aid, amounting to a flat payment of €0.20 ($0.23) per liter. Farmers are granted an exemption from taxes on agricultural diesel for April 2026, while the fishing sector is allocated €5 million ($5.7 million) to help cover fuel costs, which currently represent 35% of operating expenses.
Reports note that the government is also offering a “financial cushion” for struggling firms, including deferrals of social security and tax payments without penalties, as well as “Boost Fuels” loans of up to €50,000 ($57,000) for the smallest businesses. These support measures are limited to the month of April 2026.
The package comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, where US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran have reportedly killed more than 1,340 people, including Ali Khamenei.
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