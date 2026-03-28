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Israeli Forces Report Injuries Amid Ground Operations in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) According to reports, the Israeli army announced on Friday that an officer and a soldier were seriously injured during ground operations in southern Lebanon. The military said the two were wounded overnight during an operation and were hospitalized.
As stated by reports, the announcement followed news that two soldiers had been killed and six others wounded in the region the previous day.
Reports indicate that Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo stated on Thursday that the army plans to further expand its ground incursion to widen what it described as a “forward security zone.”
Since the offensive began on March 2, the Israeli military has repeatedly launched ground operations in southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah has claimed it is resisting the advancing forces.
The military said that four divisions—the 36th, 91st, 146th, and 210th—are participating in the ground campaign.
According to reports, Israel’s Channel 14 reported on Wednesday that the army intends to extend its presence up to 8 kilometers (5 miles) inside Lebanese territory and has begun setting up 18 military positions.
Reports note that on Sunday, Eyal Zamir pledged to expand both ground operations and airstrikes against Lebanon. Since March 2, Lebanese authorities say Israeli attacks have killed 1,116 people, injured 3,229, and displaced over 1 million.
As stated by reports, the announcement followed news that two soldiers had been killed and six others wounded in the region the previous day.
Reports indicate that Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo stated on Thursday that the army plans to further expand its ground incursion to widen what it described as a “forward security zone.”
Since the offensive began on March 2, the Israeli military has repeatedly launched ground operations in southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah has claimed it is resisting the advancing forces.
The military said that four divisions—the 36th, 91st, 146th, and 210th—are participating in the ground campaign.
According to reports, Israel’s Channel 14 reported on Wednesday that the army intends to extend its presence up to 8 kilometers (5 miles) inside Lebanese territory and has begun setting up 18 military positions.
Reports note that on Sunday, Eyal Zamir pledged to expand both ground operations and airstrikes against Lebanon. Since March 2, Lebanese authorities say Israeli attacks have killed 1,116 people, injured 3,229, and displaced over 1 million.
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