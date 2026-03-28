Zopper Launches ZENOVA, India's First Agentic Bancassurance Operating Layer

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi, India Purpose-built to help banks meet the Responsible Business Conduct regime, which will eliminate mis-selling risk by design ZENOVA is a policy-driven control layer that sits between core banking systems, insurer platforms, and all customer-facing channels Zopper's multi-insurer platform ZENOVA will help banks and BFSI players across India to configure institutions' policies and architecture without multi-year build cycles. Zopper, India's leading insurtech company, announced the launch of ZENOVA, an agentic layer designed to transform how banks distribute insurance products. ZENOVA embeds suitability, disclosure, and evidence generation directly into every insurance sale - helping reduce mis-selling risks across every channel. ZENOVA is powered by Zopper's API-first, multi-insurer platform already deployed at scale with banks and BFSI players across India and can be configured to each institution's policies and architecture without multi-year build cycles.

ZENOVA is powered by Zopper's API-first, multi-insurer platform, deployed at scale with banks and BFSI players across India

Under the emerging Responsible Business Conduct (RBC) framework, mis-selling is no longer a reputational concern but has a direct impact on P&L event. Banks face full refund plus compensation obligations if mis-selling is proven, and the fiduciary responsibility sits squarely with the distributing bank, not the insurer.

ZENOVA is a policy-driven control layer that sits between core banking systems, insurer platforms, and all customer-facing channels. It orchestrates every stage of an insurance interaction, from customer profiling. It needs assessment, suitability scoring, disclosure, consent, issuance, and post-sale verification, generating a regulator-grade evidence file as a byproduct of every transaction.

Suitability is built in by design, with board-approved rules translated into executable logic to ensure every sale passes a rigorous suitability check without exception. This is supported by a unified evidence fabric, where each sale is captured in a single, time-stamped record that includes screens, consents, recordings, and PLVC outcomes, making it instantly retrievable for audits, complaints, or regulatory review. At the same time, channel-consistent conduct is enforced through uniform suitability and disclosure standards applied seamlessly across branches, apps, contact centres, and WhatsApp, ensuring a consistent and compliant customer experience at every touchpoint.

Mr Surjendu Kuila, Co-founder & CEO, said,“Banks that choose to re-platform onto ZENOVA will not only meet the next wave of conduct supervision, but they will set the benchmark for what responsible, profitable bancassurance looks like in India.”

Bragadish Sureshkumar, Chief Technology Officer, added,“ZENOVA is built for a world where banks are expected to prove, not just claim that every sale was done right. By combining agentic AI with a deep, evidence‐first architecture, we give institutions a single platform that can orchestrate journeys in real time and still leave a clear audit trail for every recommendation, interaction, and decision.”

Zopper has raised $125 million to date from marquee investors, including Creaegis, Bessemer Venture Partners, ICICI Venture, Blume Ventures, Elevation Capital, and Dharana Capital. With a 600+ member team across technology, sales, strategy, and operations, the company plans to double down on market penetration in the country while pursuing global expansion and strategic acquisitions in emerging markets.

Zopper has been actively integrating AI and Generative AI across underwriting, sales optimisation, fraud detection, and customer servicing. Its proprietary Digi-Banca platform offers a unified, end-to-end technology stack for insurers and banks, enabling seamless integration and improved customer journeys across multiple financial institutions. Zopper's mission is to make insurance simple, contextual, and embedded within everyday consumer journeys. By leveraging technology to streamline underwriting, reduce issuance time to minutes, and design tailored micro-products, the company has significantly improved accessibility across ecosystems spanning lifestyle, digital commerce, and financial services.

About Zopper

Zopper combines insurance and technology to deliver customised, end-to-end distribution solutions for insurers and ecosystem partners. Through API-led infrastructure and embedded insurance capabilities, Zopper is expanding access, improving efficiency, and strengthening India's insurance ecosystem.

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