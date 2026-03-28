Meitu 2025 Annual Results: Adjusted Net Profit Surges 64.7% Yoy To A Record RMB 965 Million, Driven By AI Transformation

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Hongkong, China / TimesNewswire / March 28, 2026 – In 2025, Meitu, Inc. (Meitu) adhered to its“Productivity and Globalisation” strategy, with total revenues from continuing operations surging 28.8% YoY to RMB 3.86 billion. The company's core business – Photo, Video and Design Products – generated RMB 2.95 billion in revenue, a robust 41.6% YoY increase, accounting for 76.6% of total revenues. Non-IFRS Adjusted Net Profit – a key indicator of core operational performance – soared 64.7% YoY to RMB 965 million. The revenue and profit growth were primarily driven by the rapid adoption of AI Agents integrated into its product portfolio, leading to a significant surge in global paying subscribers.

As of December 31, 2025, total paying subscribers reached an all-time high of 16.91 million, a substantial 34.1% YoY increase, with a subscription rate of 6.1%, up 1.4 percentage points from 2024.

AI Agent-Integrated Products Gain Explosive Popularity, Driving Strong Penetration and Monetization Growth

Following the July launch of RoboNeo (Meitu's flagship AI visual design agent), Meitu integrated AI Agent capabilities across most of its product portfolio to enhance workflow automation and user experience.

As such, Meitu's productivity tools segment achieved an all-time high 9% subscription rate, up 3.1 percentage points YoY. Paying subscribers of this segment grew to 2.16 million, representing a significant 67.4% YoY growth, with international paying subscribers more than doubling.

The segment comprises three core tools: DesignKit specializing in AI workflows for e-commerce design,Kaipai and Vmake specializing in AI workflows for video production.

Backed by AI Agent empowerment, in 2025, DesignKit established strategic partnerships with leading global e-commerce platforms including Alibaba, JD, and Amazon. Kaipai focuses on verticals including healthcare, education, beauty, insurance, and real estate, empowering industry users to create professional talking videos. In 2025, Kaipai's MAU nearly doubled, and paying subscribers tripled. Vmake targets fitness and wellness markets, achieving rapid MAU growth in the U.S., with Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) reaching approximately USD 3 million.

Meitu's leisure product segment including the Meitu app, BeautyCam and Wink maintained robust user engagement. The paying subscribers for the leisure segment grew 30.3% YoY to 14.75 million, driving the segment's subscription rate to a solid 5.9%.

Globalisation Milestones: Expanding Footprint in High-ARPU Regions

Meitu's Globalisation strategy achieved significant progress, with MAU in markets outside Mainland China surpassing the 100 million milestone, a 6.3% YoY increase. International paying subscriber growth accelerated in the second half of 2025, with the majority of new additions coming from high-ARPU regions including Europe, the Americas and East Asia, enhancing the sustainability of international monetization.

AI Technology Advancement & Industry Recognition

Following the training of its self-developed large vision model's foundational capabilities in 2024, the company has since shifted its R&D priorities towards vertical-specific model training and application-level optimization to better address targeted user needs, consistent with its model-agnostic strategy. In 2025, the company's total R&D expenses grew moderately by 3.8% YoY.

Meanwhile, on Andreessen Horowitz (a16z)'s“Global Top 50 Gen AI Mobile Apps” list, Meitu ranked first in the photo, video and design category by the number of featured products, with four apps selected. This external recognition reinforces Meitu's position as a leading global AI application company in imaging, video and design.

Fueled by sustained R&D investment, Meitu is systematically deploying AI Agents into scalable productivity workflows. Going forward,Meitu will continue expanding diverse imaging skills to empower global developers and users with professional-grade AI creation experiences.