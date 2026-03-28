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Five Injured As Fires Erupt Near Abu Dhabi's KEZAD Following Missile Interception


2026-03-28 04:01:46
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Two fires broke out in the vicinity of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) after UAE air defence systems intercepted a ballistic missile, according to official reports.

The Emirates News Agency (WAM) said the incident left five Indian nationals injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

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Gulf Times

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