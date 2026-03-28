Kuwaiti Oil Price Jumps Over $8 To $118.93 Per Barrel

In global markets, oil prices also posted strong gains. Brent crude futures rose by $4.56 to settle at $112.57 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude advanced by $5.16 to $99.64 per barrel.

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