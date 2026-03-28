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Kuwaiti Oil Price Jumps Over $8 To $118.93 Per Barrel


2026-03-28 04:01:46
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Kuwait's crude oil price surged by $8.10 to $118.93 per barrel in Friday's trading, up from $110.83 per barrel the previous session, according to data released by the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

In global markets, oil prices also posted strong gains. Brent crude futures rose by $4.56 to settle at $112.57 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude advanced by $5.16 to $99.64 per barrel.

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Gulf Times

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