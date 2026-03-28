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Worker Injured In Drone Attack On Oman's Port Of Salalah


2026-03-28 04:01:46
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A worker was injured after two drones targeted the Port of Salalah in the Sultanate of Oman, according to official sources.

The Oman News Agency (ONA), citing a security source, reported that the attack resulted in moderate injuries to an expatriate worker and caused minor damage to one of the port's cranes.

Oman condemned the attack, affirming that it is taking all necessary measures to safeguard national security and ensure the safety of residents.

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Gulf Times

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