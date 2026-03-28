Washington, Tehran Could Hold Talks This Week, US Middle-East Envoy Says
Witkoff did not provide further details on the potential meeting, but confirmed that Iran had received its 15-point plan, and that Washington was still awaiting Tehran's response. He also noted that, under any peace plan, Iran would have to hand over its enriched Uranium.
It is worth noting that Turkiye, Pakistan, and Egypt have announced their participation in joint mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran to halt the ongoing escalation in the Middle East.
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