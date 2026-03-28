403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lebanon Reports Rising Casualties from Ongoing Israeli Attacks
(MENAFN) As stated by reports, Lebanon announced on Friday evening that 26 people were killed and 86 others injured in Israeli strikes over the past 24 hours. This brings the total casualties since March 2 to 1,142 dead and 3,315 wounded.
According to reports, the toll includes 122 children and 83 women, while among the injured are 403 children and 456 women, as confirmed by the Lebanese Health Ministry.
Reports indicate that the Israeli army has conducted airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.
These attacks occur amid heightened regional tensions following the joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran that began on February 28, which has killed more than 1,340 people, including Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Tehran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
According to reports, the toll includes 122 children and 83 women, while among the injured are 403 children and 456 women, as confirmed by the Lebanese Health Ministry.
Reports indicate that the Israeli army has conducted airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.
These attacks occur amid heightened regional tensions following the joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran that began on February 28, which has killed more than 1,340 people, including Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Tehran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment