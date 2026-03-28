Over 1,900 Dead In Iran Since Start Of US-Israel Strikes: IFRC
Reuters reported the figure was provided by Maria Martinez, an IFRC official, based on data from the Iranian Red Crescent.
According to the report, more than 20,000 people have been injured as a result of these attacks in Iran.
Martinez said the Iranian Red Crescent continued to serve as the only nationwide humanitarian organisation operating across the country amid the escalating conflict.
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