Over 1,900 Dead In Iran Since Start Of US-Israel Strikes: IFRC

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 1,900 people have been killed in Iran since the start of the United States and Israeli attacks on the country, says the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Reuters reported the figure was provided by Maria Martinez, an IFRC official, based on data from the Iranian Red Crescent.

According to the report, more than 20,000 people have been injured as a result of these attacks in Iran.

Martinez said the Iranian Red Crescent continued to serve as the only nationwide humanitarian organisation operating across the country amid the escalating conflict.

kk/sa