12 US Troops Injured In Iranian Strike On Base In Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): At least 12 US troops were injured in an Iranian strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, according to media reports.

A report by The New York Times, citing two US officials who were not authorized to speak publicly, said the attack left 12 American service members wounded, including two in serious condition.

The combined missile and drone assault marked one of the most significant breaches of US air defenses during the month-long conflict with Iran.

At least two KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft also sustained substantial damage in the strike.

According to US Central Command, nearly 300 American troops have been injured since the start of the war. Of these, about 225 suffered traumatic brain injuries caused by missile blasts. All but around 35 service members have since returned to duty.

Throughout the conflict, Iran has targeted US bases across the Middle East, deploying a large arsenal of ballistic missiles and drones in an effort to retaliate and disrupt the US bombing campaign.

The sustained attacks have inflicted serious damage on military installations and forced US Central Command to disperse thousands of troops to safer locations, including as far as Europe.

sa