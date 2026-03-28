Herat Traders Donate 15M Afs In Humanitarian Aid To Iran
Mohammad Younis Qazizada, Director of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the funds were collected by businesspeople and the private sector in the province and handed over to the Iranian consulate today (Saturday).
He said the assistance was intended to support the people of Iran under current conditions and efforts were ongoing to mobilise further humanitarian aid.
Meanwhile, Ali Reza Marhamati, the Iranian Consul General in Herat, thanked Afghan traders and the public for their solidarity, noting that many groups in the province had expressed willingness to help rebuild schools and healthcare centres in Iran.
He added that trade between the two countries continued as normal.
kk/sa
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