Book To Read: Psycholoy Of Money

MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Hope

Thank you, Susan, for recommending I read the Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel when I requested book recommendations back in January. I fully appreciate the knowledge gained even though it is an older book. It is evidently pretty popular around here as I got on the wait list for it at the library on the day (1/20/26) you recommended and just got access a week ago (3/15/26). I just finished reading it today (3/22/26).

My favorite quote of the entire book was this:

“We should use past surprises as an admission that we have no idea what might happen next.”

Truly the story of my life, and profoud in it's simplicity. It really made me evaluate in a different light, why my“forecasting” hasn't worked as well as I always think it should. Because if nothing else, my life has been a true roller coaster of surprises – personal, professional, financial and every other which way.

If you have not read it, definitely recommend.

I've now got pages worth of notes to review and think through. But I enjoyed all the real life examples the author shared, the analogies for financial fundamentals using related stories, people and subject matter, and especially how easy it was to read. It didn't bog me down, and there were few sections that I had to re-read to understand and grasp the implications. That has rarely been the case with personal finance books.

And I definitely appreciated that the author was very clear that personal finance is very personal. All of our histories, life experiences, culture, education, and our perspectives is going to lend itself to each of us prioritizing different things, make different decisions with our financial assets. Truly emphasizing the true psychology of money versus the math of money.

Finally, I loved the recognition that happiness is not from having money. It's ultimately in the freedom that money gives us. Money gives us control our time and how we spend it. Now that's a concept I fully agree with and appreciate!